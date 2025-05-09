Bolton Abbey welcomes new director as estate looks to the future

Bolton Abbey has announced the appointment of Heidi Beattie as its new Estate Director, marking the start of an exciting new chapter for the historic Yorkshire estate as former Estate Director Ben Heyes steps down after 36 years.

Yorkshire born Heidi brings over two decades of experience in estate management, property development and tourism from roles in Australia and the UK. She has held leadership positions in private estate consultancy, most recently at Grove Property, and in the tourism sector with Park Leisure, where she played a pivotal role in growing and transforming its businesses while maintaining their countryside character.

As only the fifth Estate Director since 1883, Heidi will oversee the stewardship of Bolton Abbey’s 30,000-acres, working with the onsite team, the Bolton Abbey community and the wider Devonshire Group to conserve and enhance the estate’s natural beauty and history, while providing meaningful experiences for visitors and guests.

Speaking about her appointment, Heidi said:

"Bolton Abbey has been a place of natural wonder, culture and enterprise for generations. It’s a privilege to be entrusted with the job of leading the estate into its next chapter, and we have an incredible opportunity to build on the strong foundations already in place.

“I want people to be able to experience Bolton Abbey’s exceptional beauty, heritage and rural character in new ways, while futureproofing our ability to care for this precious landscape for generations to come.”

Heidi will focus on supporting on-estate farms, businesses and communities to develop and thrive, while offering those who visit and stay at Bolton Abbey sustainable new ways to enjoy nature, and benefit from the conservation work that takes place across the estate - for example, by extending the popular ‘closer to nature’ programme, which has included ‘Fungal Foray’ foraging events, curlew safaris and open air theatre productions.

Heidi adds, "Having visited the estate when I was younger and now experiencing it again, both professionally and with my family, I remain amazed at all there is to discover at Bolton Abbey – from the ancient Priory and stepping stones, to the river, moorland and wildlife, and the ways those who work and live on the estate mix traditional craft and methods with cutting edge innovation. I’m excited to work with the team, the community and the wider Devonshire Group to explore how Bolton Abbey can play an even bigger role in Yorkshire’s visitor economy and cultural landscape, while sustaining the rich agricultural and countryside legacy at its heart."

Heidi’s appointment follows the long and dedicated service of former Estate Director Ben Heyes, who has been instrumental in shaping Bolton Abbey’s growth for the past 36 years.

Stephen Vickers, Chief Executive of the Devonshire Group, said:

"We are delighted to welcome Heidi as Director of Bolton Abbey. Her wealth of experience and her strong ties to Yorkshire make her the ideal person to guide the estate into the future. Heidi shares our commitment to stewardship, community, and innovation, and we’re excited to see how she will shape Bolton Abbey’s next phase.