Borderway Agri Expo Returns to Carlisle for 2024

Yorkshire will be well represented in the livestock classes at leading autumn livestock event, Borderway Agri Expo, taking place at Carlisle on Friday, November 1st, 2024.

Showcasing the best of the UK’s beef and sheep industries, entries from Yorkshire include Olivia Matten from Grangefield, Thirsk; Richard Anderson from 31 The Springs, Leyburn; Luke Bell-Percy from Springhill, Jervaulx, Ripon; Adrian Leach from Owlers Farm, Shackleton Hill, Hebdon Bridge; and Jennifer Hyslop from Cleatop Farm, Settle.

Now in its 18th year, this internationally renowned event, organised by Harrison & Hetherington and supported by headline sponsors Carr’s Billington, Go Low Carbon, and Norbrook Laboratories, will bring together breeders, exhibitors, and visitors from across the UK and Ireland, as well as a global online audience.

With over 400 exhibitors, 120 trade stands, and nearly 900 livestock entries, the event promises to celebrate excellence in British livestock. Farmers and breeders will compete in 22 National Prime Sheep classes, 25 National Suckled Calf and Cattle classes, and five breed society shows, including the Aberdeen Angus Winter National Show, Simmental Regional Calf Show, British Blue Club Calf Show, Hereford National Calf Show, and Beef Shorthorn National Calf Show.

Expert judges from across the UK and Ireland have been invited to cast their eyes over what will be some of the UK’s finest livestock. William Smith will be travelling from County Meath in Ireland to judge the cattle classes, Scotland’s Craig Robertson will judge the Baby Beef Classes and Young Handlers; representing England, Cumbrian based Steven Wilson will lead the sheep judging; and the Mule classes will be judged by Welsh sheep farmer and breeder Brian Davies. In addition, leading breed society experts, including Tom Beadle (Aberdeen Angus), Kenny Mair (Beef Shorthorn), Jean MacKay Parker (British Blue), Paul McDonald (Simmental), and Gary McKeirnan (Hereford), will judge the prestigious pedigree classes.

The event also supports young talent through competitions like the Young Handlers classes and the David Allen Stockperson of the Year Competition.

Tackling key industry issues, Borderway Agri Expo will feature two seminars, hosted by H&H Land & Estates: The Future of Farming & Food Production – exploring sustainable agriculture and consumer demand for high-quality, local food, featuring speakers such as Jim Shanks from Standhill Farm, Tom Hargreaves, Booths, and Colin Bateman, AHDB.

Succession Planning & Intergenerational Farming – discussing legal and financial planning for farm transfers, led by Agri Influencer Tom Pemberton, Emma Armstrong and Emma Baker from Burnetts Solicitors, and Victoria Ivinson from EQ Accountants.

A special presentation will honour an outstanding individual with the David Thomlinson Lifetime Achievement Award, which celebrates those who have made significant contributions to the UK livestock industry.

Last year’s recipient, George Neill, will pass the baton to this year's deserving industry stalwart.

Through those attending, Harrison & Hetherington will be raising funds for the RABI (Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution) charity, which provides mental health and financial support to those in need within the farming community.

Speaking in advance Laura Millar, Event Organiser, said: “Agri Expo remains a beacon of excellence in the British livestock industry. We’re thrilled to welcome the world-class livestock, dedicated farmers, and talented judges that make this event so special.

Agri Expo not only celebrates the industry’s past and present but also provides a platform for the future.”

For more information and a full event schedule, visit the Borderway Agri Expo website - www.borderwayagriexpo.uk

Event Details Date: Friday, 1st November 2024