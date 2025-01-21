Boroughbridge Manor thanks fantastic activities team

Staff and residents at Boroughbridge Manor Care Home in Boroughbridge, run by Barchester Healthcare, are celebrating National Activity Providers & Professionals Week, which takes place from January 22-26.

Residents and staff wanted to thank the wonderful activities team at the home, whose hard work and dedication make a real difference to the lives of the residents living there.

National Activity Providers & Professionals Week is an annual event to support activity professionals and thank them for all the many different varied activities they provide to residents and patients. Each and every member of the team at Boroughbridge Manor offer unique, tailored activities and entertainment to the residents every single day. They always go above and beyond their role and for this everyone at the home is truly grateful.

As part of the celebrations, activities staff were treated to a bunch of flowers and their favourite sweets.

Residents also gave thanks by giving handmade card and handwritten letters to the activities coordinators with a small gift of thanks for all that they do.

Susan Carter, General Manager said: “It is so wonderful to be able to celebrate National Activities Providers & Professionals Week and thank our fantastic activities teams for all their hard work by organising something for them for a change!”

Betty, a resident at Boroughbridge Manor commented: “We’ve all had such a lovely time today, it really is a joy to be able to thank our wonderful activities coordinator for all that she does. She really makes such a difference each and every day.”

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.