Boston Spa teenagers are learning new skills and having adventures

The recently opened Boston Spa Explorer Scouts are already doing just that and more, guided by enthusiastic volunteers. The Explorer Scouts (boys and girls aged 14 to 17) have been taking part in activities and adventures, encouraged to ask the bigger questions, think on their feet, be part of a team and always have a plan B up their sleeves.

The teenagers decide what activities they want to do and get involved with the planning. They are determined to achieve their Duke of Edinburgh Awards and have been taking part in a variety of challenges.

These include camping and expeditions, trying new physical activities including scuba diving, themed evenings including a spaceship bridge stimulator, and providing service to the community at D Day events.

In a recent poll 94% of Scouts said they had developed useful skills. Scouts offers over two hundred activities from abseiling and coding to drama and water-zorbing.

Wetherby Explorers

The Explorer Scouts said they loved being part of the new unit. ‘’We get to meet up with friends every week, having fun, working in a team, and taking on new challenges.’’. They are looking forward to attending a camp in July alongside other young people from across Wetherby.

Chief Scout Bear Grylls believes that “young people need a friendly, safe, and supportive place to discover their talents,” stating, "Now more than ever, our young people need the confidence and encouragement that Scouting gives. That’s where we come in."

Volunteer James said ‘’I enjoyed my time as a youth member in the Scouts and wanted to ensure the next generation can also take part. It is wonderful watching the Explorers learn new skills, try new challenges, whilst also having fun alongside their friends. Scouting is also fun for us adult volunteers as well. Volunteering’s not just about giving back, it goes both ways. It improves your wellbeing, gives you skills for the future, and helps you make new friends.’’

All genders, races and backgrounds are welcome at Scouts. Every week, it gives almost half a million people aged 4-25 the skills they need for school, college, university, the job interview, the important speech, the tricky challenge, and the big dreams: the skills they need for life