This was a Royal visit that was as vibrant as Bradford itself.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The King and Queen were visiting to celebrate the people and heritage of the current UK City of Culture and the district's children took centre stage.

Some were rehearsing upcoming dance shows, poetry readings, and rap songs, while primary school pupils lined the street outside the heritage jewel that is Bradford Live, as the city's newest entertainments venue, cheering and waving banners in celebration and song.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Royal 'seal of approval' on the cultural festivities, huge crowds gathered early for the first of a series of not-so-secret engagements and greeted the Royal couple with a roar of applause.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet the crowds on their arrival at Bradford Live on Thornton Road. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th May 2025.

The couple arrived to Mozart arias by a wind octet from Paraorchestra, before joining a host of dignitaries from the West Yorkshire Chief Constable to the West Yorkshire Mayor Tracy Brabin. Lord Lieutenant Ed Anderson, as the King's representative for the region, guided the Royal couple inside a newly restored and now glittering Bradford Live. This beautiful old building, dating back to 1930, was an eyesore for decades before its £50m refurbishment.

Dorothy Heseltine can remember it when it was the old Odeon cinema. And before that, as a dance hall, when she used to come to dances as a young girl.

"They played the Wurlitzer organ," she recalled. "It's a wonderful building inside."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 86-year-old, originally of Eccleshill but now living with her daughter Michelle in Baildon, was among the crowds waiting outside to catch a glimpse of the celebrations.

Queen Camilla meets well wishers outside Bradford Live in Bradford, West Yorkshire, where her and King Charles III met performers and creatives involved in Bradford 2025 to celebrate the region's year as UK City of Culture. Phil Noble/PA Wire

It was incredible, she said, to see the King and Queen in attendance in her home city.

"I think it's wonderful," she said. "I'm especially pleased they've come to Bradford – it's good for everybody. We're proud Bradfordians we are, and everything is done nicely."

There were flags, and bits of bunting, with the Union Jack swinging gently alongside the emblem for Bradford 2025 as UK City of Culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some brought flowers, in readiness, others were watching from raised platforms to catch a better view. One gentleman brought a giant teddy bear panda, dressed in a Union Jack.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla greet the crowds at Bradford Live on Thornton Road. Photograph by Tony Johnson. 15th May 2025.

Inside, in the main concert hall, dozens of eight-and-nine-year-olds were in rehearsals as they prepared for a performance of Sing, Dance, Leap. The education programme is run in schools across the city by the Royal Ballet and Opera with Northern Ballet and Opera North.

The King and Queen took seats in the near empty venue, which can house 3,000, as the children's voices rose in a chorus of song.

Linda Wright, headteacher at Riddlestone St Mary's Primary, said the children had been so excited even just to perform in such a setting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Lots of our children rarely explore beyond Keighley," she said. "And then to perform in front of the Royals – we were excited to even be here."

Umar Shahzad, nine, was singled out to speak with the King. He was nervous and excited at the same time. "They said we are doing great,” he added. “I'm definitely happy." And Thomas Whitehead, as principal dancer with Royal Ballet. He too, is a "Bradford boy". To the children, he said, the bits of culture they witness this year will stay with them through their lives.

"It doesn't matter if any of these children go on to sing or do ballet – it's about finding their own creativity," he said. "This whole district is singing – it's absolutely shining."

The Royal couple, in the building's splendid art-deco hall, met with district MPs before they were introduced to smaller groups and charity champions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a plaque unveiling, ahead of the upcoming launch. To Coun Alex Ross-Shaw, of Bradford Council, it "capped off" a special year.

And Chris Morrell, from Bradford Live, said it did feel a "validation" of everything that's been done.

"It feels like the last scene in a movie," he added.

Then it was back to the waiting crowds gathered outside.

Sofia Buncy, from the Bradford Interfaith Community, was among those lining the cordons for hours in anticipation.

The King and Queen had stopped to speak, she said, thanking the group for all it does in building peace and resilience in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And there were cheers as the Royal couple made their way up towards the Alhambra Theatre, the King meeting crowds on one side as the Queen joined primary pupils lining the other.

Jackie Heron, 87, had donned a full Royal costume, complete with crown and matching jewels. After Queen Camilla leaned in to compliment her attire, she said: "She really liked my regalia.