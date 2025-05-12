Bradford Age UK group receives £500 boost to support vital information services

Helping to recognise the outstanding contribution of Age UK, the McCarthy Stone Foundation has donated £500 to Age UK Bradford District to support the provision of Information and Information Plus services in Idle.

With the cost-of-living crisis continuing to impact older residents, this donation will help ensure that vital services remain accessible, providing much-needed guidance and support at this challenging time. These services act as a crucial gateway to all of Age UK Bradford District’s functions, including help and support, advice and casework, and activities and groups, in turn providing essential assistance to older people in the local community.

The donation is just one of several being made as part of McCarthy Stone’s Happier, Healthier Project which aims to provide financial assistance to community groups.

Mark Rounding, Chief Executive at Age UK Bradford District, comments: “We are incredibly grateful to the McCarthy Stone Foundation for this generous donation. Our services play a key role in connecting older people with the support they need, whether it’s financial advice, social activities, or essential care. With more older people facing financial strain, this contribution will help us continue to provide free, accessible, and much-needed guidance to those who need it most.”

The McCarthy Stone Foundation supports grassroots, volunteer led charitable causes, including those that promote the health and wellbeing of older people. It is the independent, registered charity of the UK’s leading developer and manager of retirement communities, McCarthy Stone, which has a new Retirement Living development, Jennings Grange, under construction on Bradford Road in Idle.

Declan Fishwick, Business Development Manager at McCarthy Stone, comments: “Supporting and engaging with the communities close to our developments is a key focus at McCarthy Stone and we are delighted, in partnership with the McCarthy Stone Foundation, to lend a helping hand to Age UK Bradford District. It was great to get a better understanding of all the fantastic work Age UK is doing and I’m pleased we’re able to support initiatives that align with our business goals.”

Helping the over 60s to retire in style, Jennings Grange will offer a mix of one and two-bedroom energy-efficient retirement apartments, featuring private patios or Juliet balconies. Homeowners will benefit from access to stylish communal spaces, including a well-appointed communal lounge and beautifully landscaped gardens. For peace of mind, each property will benefit from a 24/7 emergency call system, while a House Manager will be on-site during office hours to keep everything running smoothly.

Each of the retirement properties will be exclusively available through McCarthy Stone’s Shared Ownership scheme in partnership with Homes England, which offers a helping hand by reducing the upfront cost of a new retirement home, through providing a choice of ownerships up to 75%. For example, retirees can pay just 50% of the property value of an apartment, and monthly rent payable on the remaining 50%, with properties available from £92,500*.

More than nine out of ten customers would recommend McCarthy Stone to a friend, ensuring it has received the full Five Star award for customer satisfaction from the Home Builders Federation. McCarthy Stone is the only UK housebuilder of any size or type to achieve this rating every year it has taken part in the survey.

To find out more about Retirement Living at Jennings Grange, please call 0800 882 1829 or visit the website.