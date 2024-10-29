Bradford BID and City Centre Beat Strengthen Crime-Fighting Alliance with New Partnership
This collaboration builds on the BID’s recent initiatives, including the launch of the 24/7 Command and Intelligence Centre support line and the introduction of the BID Patrol Team earlier this year. Nationally, many city centre BIDs work closely with BCRPs, and during Bradford BID's second-term ballot in 2023, national retailers highlighted the need for a stronger partnership between the BID and City Centre Beat to improve crime prevention efforts in the city centre.
The partnership between the two non-profit organisations will create a more streamlined and enhanced intelligence-sharing process, involving key partners like the National Business Crime Reduction Partnerships, National Business Crime Solution, West Yorkshire Police, and other major stakeholders. Working with industry experts ASEL, City Centre Beat will gain access to intelligence gathered by the BID Patrol Team and the data processed at the 24/7 Command and Intelligence Centre.
In addition, City Centre Beat will establish a base at the BID offices to host briefings and training sessions for CCB members.
Jonny Noble, Chief Executive of Bradford BID said: "Although we've always worked closely with City Centre Beat, feedback from businesses during and after our ballot made it clear that a stronger partnership would benefit everyone. Both of our organisations are laser-focused on reducing city centre crime—whether theft or anti-social behaviour. By combining our expertise, we can provide even greater support to our businesses."
Steve Baker, Manager at City Centre Beat, added: "For 18 years, City Centre Beat has been supporting Bradford businesses in reducing crime, disorder, and anti-social behaviour. Together with the Kirkgate Shopping Centre Management, Broadway Shopping Centre, Bradford BID, City Centre Policing Teams, and Bradford Council CCTV, we’ve supported our 120 members in the city centre.
Now, through this closer partnership with Bradford BID, we’re excited to expand our membership and provide even more support. The more radios, intelligence, and training we can offer, the greater the benefit to the entire city centre community."
Together, Bradford BID and City Centre Beat will explore new developments for the scheme, including the potential introduction of combined body cameras, radios and reporting solutions for member businesses. The partnership will continue to provide digital two-way radios, an interactive intelligence platform, and a mobile app for sharing information and identifying offenders. Members will also benefit from weekly briefings, personal visits, training sessions and ongoing advice and assistance.