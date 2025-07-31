Bradford care home residents visited by local school children

Children from Peel Park Primary School and residents at Anchor’s Ashcroft Care Home exchanged stories of growing up in different eras during a recent visit.

Ashcroft resident Maureen Lodge, 87, said: “It was so amazing to hear about how things have changed from my time. Listening to the children explain what interests and hobbies they’re into was such a refreshing experience.”

The visit from Peel Park Primary School was made possible by The Linking Network and its Intergenerational Linking programme. The programme brings together young people in schools with older people living in care homes, independent living or from community groups.

Emma Ciccone, Home Manager at Ashcroft care home, said: “It was lovely to see two different generations come together and enjoy each other’s company. You could see the resident’s faces light up as they started to recall their respective childhoods.

