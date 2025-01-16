Bradford care service enjoys VIP Disney on Ice experience
Lee, who is a lifelong Disney fan, was treated to the best seats in the house in a luxury box at the AO Arena, thanks to a generous donation from Worldwide Hospitality. He was joined by Support Worker, Cheyney Brame. Watching his favourite characters come to life on the ice was described as “an incredible experience”.
Community Integrated Care is one of the UK’s biggest charities and a major provider of care and support in Yorkshire, supporting people who have learning disabilities, autism, and mental health concerns to live their best lives possible.
Worldwide Hospitality is a north west business that specialises in creating VIP hospitality experiences for major sports, concerts and events across the UK and internationally. Their donation to Lee reflects their commitment to giving back to local causes.
Speaking of the experience, Lee said; “I’ve always loved Disney and have enjoyed watching Disney films from being a child. To watch my favourite childhood Disney characters up close, with VIP seats, was amazing. I especially loved seeing Mickey Mouse. This was a night that I’ll never forget!”
John Hughes, Director of Partnership and Communities at Community Integrated Care, said, “Opportunities like this mean so much to the people we support, enabling them to live their dreams and make memories that last forever. We would like to thank the team at Worldwide Hospitality for their commitment to inclusion and incredible support of our charity.”