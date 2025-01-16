Bradford care service enjoys VIP Disney on Ice experience

By Laura Jenkinson
Contributor
Published 16th Jan 2025, 08:56 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 10:04 BST
Dreams came true for Lee, who is supported by the charity Community Integrated Care in Bradford, when he enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a VIP guest at Disney on Ice.

Lee, who is a lifelong Disney fan, was treated to the best seats in the house in a luxury box at the AO Arena, thanks to a generous donation from Worldwide Hospitality. He was joined by Support Worker, Cheyney Brame. Watching his favourite characters come to life on the ice was described as “an incredible experience”.

Community Integrated Care is one of the UK’s biggest charities and a major provider of care and support in Yorkshire, supporting people who have learning disabilities, autism, and mental health concerns to live their best lives possible.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Worldwide Hospitality is a north west business that specialises in creating VIP hospitality experiences for major sports, concerts and events across the UK and internationally. Their donation to Lee reflects their commitment to giving back to local causes.

Lee and his support worker, Cheyney, were delighted to experience VIP treatment at Disney on Ice.Lee and his support worker, Cheyney, were delighted to experience VIP treatment at Disney on Ice.
Lee and his support worker, Cheyney, were delighted to experience VIP treatment at Disney on Ice.

Speaking of the experience, Lee said; “I’ve always loved Disney and have enjoyed watching Disney films from being a child. To watch my favourite childhood Disney characters up close, with VIP seats, was amazing. I especially loved seeing Mickey Mouse. This was a night that I’ll never forget!”

John Hughes, Director of Partnership and Communities at Community Integrated Care, said, “Opportunities like this mean so much to the people we support, enabling them to live their dreams and make memories that last forever. We would like to thank the team at Worldwide Hospitality for their commitment to inclusion and incredible support of our charity.”

Related topics:DisneyBradfordHospitality
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice