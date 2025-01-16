Bradford care service enjoys VIP Disney on Ice experience

Dreams came true for Lee, who is supported by the charity Community Integrated Care in Bradford, when he enjoyed a once-in-a-lifetime experience as a VIP guest at Disney on Ice.

Lee, who is a lifelong Disney fan, was treated to the best seats in the house in a luxury box at the AO Arena, thanks to a generous donation from Worldwide Hospitality. He was joined by Support Worker, Cheyney Brame. Watching his favourite characters come to life on the ice was described as “an incredible experience”.

Community Integrated Care is one of the UK’s biggest charities and a major provider of care and support in Yorkshire, supporting people who have learning disabilities, autism, and mental health concerns to live their best lives possible.

Worldwide Hospitality is a north west business that specialises in creating VIP hospitality experiences for major sports, concerts and events across the UK and internationally. Their donation to Lee reflects their commitment to giving back to local causes.

Speaking of the experience, Lee said; “I’ve always loved Disney and have enjoyed watching Disney films from being a child. To watch my favourite childhood Disney characters up close, with VIP seats, was amazing. I especially loved seeing Mickey Mouse. This was a night that I’ll never forget!”