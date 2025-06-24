Bradford charity football team Craven For Change raise awareness of macular disease

It is any football fan’s dream to play at the home of their favourite club. It was a dream which became reality for the founder of a charity football team in Bradford, which has raised money for the biggest cause of sight loss.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Dixon from Bradford set up Craven for Change FC in 2022. It has now raised £20,000 for various causes through charity matches, with more than £2,000 donated to national sight loss charity, Macular Society thanks to their latest fixture.

The match was held at Bradford City’s Valley Parade stadium, the first time Craven for Change FC had played there in May.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the match ended 5-4, charity was the real winner, with macular disease being a cause close to Danny’s heart.

Danny Dixon, founder of Craven for Change FC, with his dad.

He said: “My grandma Rose, who is 90 this year, suffers from this disease. Her eyesight has degenerated over the years, and she’s effectively blind now.”

Macular disease, which leads to central vision loss, is the biggest cause of sight loss in the UK. Nearly 1.5 million people are currently affected and many more are at risk, with around 300 new diagnoses every day.

For as long as Danny, 28, can remember, his grandmother has lived with sight loss. He said: “I can’t imagine what it must feel like to go from being able to see to gradually losing your vision over time. Fortunately, she had my grandad by her side until he sadly passed away a few years ago. He used to be her eyes, and we’ll never forget the stories they shared - like gardening, where my grandma, being the more physically able one, would do the planting while my grandad guided her. As you can imagine, it was never straightforward, they were like a comedy duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ll always be grateful for things like being able to see - something many of us take for granted. My grandma is a hero, an inspiration to so many. She’s never stopped trying to live life to the fullest despite the challenges she’s faced because of this disease.”

The Craven for Change FC players gather on the Valley Parade pitch

The match was a long time in the planning after a meeting with the football club’s CEO last year. Bradford secured automatic promotion thanks to a last-gasp goal in the final game of their League Two season, ensuring the pitch would be available in May for this fixture.

“The day couldn’t have gone any better,” said Danny. “It was amazing to get the chance to play at Valley Parade - a bucket list item for me and many others. Being able to immerse ourselves in what it must be like for the professional players, from access to the changing rooms to walking out onto the pitch - was unforgettable, even if it wasn’t in front of the tens of thousands who were there just a few weeks ago.”

He added: “This game, in particular, was close to me and my family from a charity perspective. But as with any charity match, I’m always overwhelmed, in the best way, by how generous people are. Whether the donation is big or small, every bit helps, and I genuinely can’t thank everyone enough for continuing to support what we do and the charities and communities we stand behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Everyone’s got things they’re going through, but it means so much to us that, with their support, we can continue helping those in need. Whether it’s a financial donation or simply cheering us on from the sidelines, it makes all the hard work and effort worthwhile knowing the positive impact we’re creating together.”

The captains proudly held their Macular Society fundraising t-shirt on the pitch at Valley Parade

The occasion will have a lasting impact on the players, all local to Bradford, whose ultimate goal is to fundraise for as many charities as possible.

“We tend to pick a charity that is close to someone on the team or linked to something happening locally. We’re always open to suggestions, with other games in the pipeline,” said Danny.

“But personally, it means the world to know that the amount raised at our Valley Parade match will help tackle macular disease and, hopefully, one day produce a cure to help the millions suffering from this condition.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Macular disease can have a devastating effect on people’s lives, leaving them unable to drive, read or see faces. Many people affected describe losing their sight as being similar to bereavement. There is still no cure and most types of the disease are not treatable. Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the most common form of macular disease, affecting more than 700,000 people, usually over the age of 50.