Bradford charity offers ‘Fighting Against Islamophobia’ workshops
This innovative initiative is aimed at combating the rise of Islamophobia in the UK through workshops and seminars across schools, workplaces and communities.
Project FAITH is a holistic response to the rising challenges of discrimination against Muslims and aims to create lasting, positive change through four key areas:
Educational Outreach
Project FAITH will host workshops and seminars in schools, workplaces, and communities to dispel myths about Islam, promote understanding, and foster tolerance through accurate information.
Interfaith Collaboration
FAITH will organise interfaith dialogues and events to build mutual respect and strengthen social cohesion by focusing on shared values and countering divisions caused by Islamophobia.
Empowering Communities
The workshops will empower Muslim individuals, particularly women, through leadership programs and visibility campaigns, challenging stereotypes and amplifying marginalised voices.
Cultural Engagement
FAITH will celebrate Islamic heritage and challenge stereotypes by hosting cultural events like art exhibitions and film screenings, promoting appreciation for diversity.
Abbas Najib, CEO of Better Communities Bradford, spoke about the urgency of this project, stating, “Islamophobia is not just a word; it represents a daily struggle for many in our community who face discrimination, exclusion, and hostility. At Better Communities Bradford, we have witnessed firsthand the profound impact it has on mental health, social integration, and overall well-being. Our work is not just about providing services but empowering individuals to reclaim their place in society.”
Better Communities Bradford remains committed to bridging divides, promoting understanding, and ensuring that every member of the community has access to the resources, support, and opportunities they need to flourish. Their focus on combating Islamophobia is a critical part of this mission, and they invite the wider community to stand with them in solidarity.