Bradford charity offers ‘Fighting Against Islamophobia’ workshops

Better Communities Bradford (BCB), a local non-profit organisation committed to supporting Black, Asian, and Minority Ethnic (BAME) communities, proudly announces Free Workshops to Workplaces, Schools and Communities on 'Fighting Against Islamophobia', Together for Hope (Project FAITH).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This innovative initiative is aimed at combating the rise of Islamophobia in the UK through workshops and seminars across schools, workplaces and communities.

Project FAITH is a holistic response to the rising challenges of discrimination against Muslims and aims to create lasting, positive change through four key areas:

Educational Outreach

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Better Communities Bradford - CEO - Abbas Nab

Project FAITH will host workshops and seminars in schools, workplaces, and communities to dispel myths about Islam, promote understanding, and foster tolerance through accurate information.

Interfaith Collaboration

FAITH will organise interfaith dialogues and events to build mutual respect and strengthen social cohesion by focusing on shared values and countering divisions caused by Islamophobia.

Empowering Communities

The workshops will empower Muslim individuals, particularly women, through leadership programs and visibility campaigns, challenging stereotypes and amplifying marginalised voices.

Cultural Engagement

FAITH will celebrate Islamic heritage and challenge stereotypes by hosting cultural events like art exhibitions and film screenings, promoting appreciation for diversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbas Najib, CEO of Better Communities Bradford, spoke about the urgency of this project, stating, “Islamophobia is not just a word; it represents a daily struggle for many in our community who face discrimination, exclusion, and hostility. At Better Communities Bradford, we have witnessed firsthand the profound impact it has on mental health, social integration, and overall well-being. Our work is not just about providing services but empowering individuals to reclaim their place in society.”