Bradford Charity shortlisted for three national awards recognising community impact and leadership

Bradford-based charity Better Communities Bradford (BCB) has been shortlisted for three prestigious national awards, celebrating both its transformative work in local communities and the exceptional leadership of Chief Executive Abbas Najib.

At the Charity Today Awards 2025, BCB is a finalist for the Community Impact Award, recognising its innovative projects tackling inequality and uniting communities. In addition, BCB has been shortlisted in two categories at the Charity Times Awards – Charity of the Year and Rising Leader of the Year for CEO Abbas Najib – placing it among the UK’s most forward-thinking and respected charities.

Abbas Najib, Chief Executive of Better Communities Bradford, commented:

“Being recognised on a national stage is a huge honour for our team, volunteers, and partners. These nominations reflect the hard work we’ve done in Bradford to challenge prejudice, strengthen community ties, and create opportunities for real inclusion. I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved together.”

Better Communities Bradford CEO

Being shortlisted for these awards provides more than just recognition – it amplifies BCB’s voice and strengthens its national presence. It opens doors to new partnerships, attracts fresh funding opportunities, and connects the charity with like-minded organisations across the UK. The increased profile will help BCB share its expertise on tackling prejudice and building social cohesion, influencing wider debates and shaping best practice far beyond Bradford.

Founded to serve the people of Bradford, BCB has led numerous high-impact initiatives, including Project Unity, a pioneering regional programme that confronts anti-Muslim hate head-on. It blends evidence-based education, courageous interfaith dialogue, and immersive cultural literacy training to dismantle harmful stereotypes, foster empathy between diverse groups, and equip individuals and organisations with the skills to recognise, challenge, and prevent prejudice in all its forms. Delivered in colleges, workplaces, councils, churches, and community centres, Project Unity is helping to shift mindsets, strengthen cross-community relationships, and lay the foundations for lasting social cohesion across the UK.

The winners of the Charity Today Awards will be announced later this year, while the Charity Times Awards ceremony will take place in London this autumn.

Abbas added:

Better Communities Bradford (BCB) CEO Abbas Najib

“Bradford has always been a city of resilience, diversity, and shared strength. These nominations are proof that Bradford and Yorkshire can lead the way nationally in building fairer, more connected communities.”

Better Communities Bradford remains committed to continually bridging divides, deepening mutual understanding, and expanding access to the resources, support, and opportunities every community member needs to thrive. The charity's work is driven by a belief in constant progress – building on each success to create ever-stronger, fairer, and more connected communities.Tackling anti-Muslim hate remains central to this mission, and BCB invites the wider community to stand in solidarity with its work.