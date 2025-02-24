Bradford College and Metalcraft Group confirm transformative engineering partnership

The opening of an industry-standard engineering suite at Bradford College’s Trinity Green Campus has brought students one step closer to their dream job in the industry.

The brand new engineering facility is the result of a collaboration between Bradford-based metal fabrication and engineering company Metalcraft Group and Bradford College. The partnership means T Level Engineering students can gain access to an enhanced range of experiences, opportunities, and equipment.

T Levels are 2-year qualifications, available after GCSEs, designed with leading businesses to teach the skills and knowledge needed for the future. They feature a unique 45-day work placement with an employer like Metalcraft Group, providing the chance for industry experience while studying.

Stephen Smith, Bradford College Head of Engineering, said: “We are delighted to be partnered with Metalcraft Group. This represents a major step forward for our T Level provision.

The refurbished room at Bradford College was designed and equipped by Metalcraft, showcasing prototype examples of precision engineering.

“Through our work with this reputable Bradford-based company, students will benefit from unprecedented access to real-world engineering expertise and facilities.”

In addition to the speciality suite, the partnership will also secure valuable placement and visit opportunities for Bradford College T Level students to gain hands-on experience with a leading engineering firm.

One of Metalcraft Group’s owners, CEO Nathan Varley, spoke about why they were keen to get involved: “We want to help empower the youth of Bradford going forward.

Bradford College and Metalcraft Group staff officially open the new engineering suite at Trinity Green Campus.

“The talent’s definitely there in Bradford, and the combination of both practical and classroom environments at college can really unearth these individuals.”

Rob Oldroyd, General Manager at Metalcraft Precision Engineering (a Metalcraft Group branch) added: “This joint effort with Bradford College will provide an insight into the future talent available and hopefully contribute to creating some of the next generation of engineering experts.”

The T Level in ‘Engineering: Design & Development’ is a gateway qualification into engineering and product development. Designed with leading employers, the course blends classroom learning with real-world experience to give the skills needed to design, test, and create innovative products. Students learn engineering principles, design techniques, and manufacturing processes to understand how products go from concept to production.