Bradford mental health patients march for prostate cancer charity

Staff and patients at two mental health hospitals in Bradford participated in a charity walk to raise awareness and much-needed funds for prostate cancer research.

Located on Huddersfield Road, Cygnet Hospital Wyke is a 31-bed acute and PICU service for men run by Cygnet Health Care. Nearby Cygnet Group service Cygnet Hospital Bierley, a 62-bed acute and low secure hospital, also participated in the fundraising.

A group of 27 service users and staff members from the two Cygnet Health Care hospitals teamed up to take on the March for Men. The sponsored march saw the teams raise a total of £190 for Prostate Cancer UK.

The charity funds ground-breaking research, campaigns against injustice in care and drives improvements in treatment. Prostate Cancer UK also provides a range of support services to those with a prostate cancer diagnosis and their families.

Staff can be seen in the t-shirts designed by service users ahead of the march.

Gavin Clark, Hospital Manager at Cygnet Hospital Wyke, said: “We are really proud to have raised money for Prostate Cancer UK as it is such an important charity. Prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men so all donations to this amazing charity really make a difference.

“Everyone at Cygnet Health Care really cares for each other and we wanted to do something that could help improve the lives of others too. We are lucky that our Registered General Nurse and Physical Health Lead Olan Idowu was able to arrange a great collaborative fundraiser for a worthy cause.”

To get into the community fundraising spirit, patients at Cygnet Hospital Wyke decorated some eye-catching t-shirts for the hospital to wear on their two-mile walk around the area.

Also donned in unique t-shirts made by their neighbouring service, Cygnet Hospital Bierley completed a similar three-mile fundraising walk.