Brand new luxury care home to open in Scarborough next week

A brand new 66-bed luxury care home is set to open in Scarborough at the beginning of December, delivering residential, dementia and respite care to the seaside town and its surrounding areas.

Cayton View Care Home, located on Heather Pastures in Middle Deepdale, is a purpose-built development offering its residents a highly personalised care experience within a state-of-the-art facility, accompanied by private landscaped gardens.

The luxury care home offers all-inclusive living which covers everything from hair styling and pedicures at the on-site salon, newspapers, chiropody and accompanied healthcare visits.

Cayton View also offers a curated programme of activities designed to make the most of what both the home and Scarborough have to offer. Residents can expect trips out to the beach, meals at local pubs and restaurants, history talks, baking, movie screenings at the on-site cinema and more.

The home also provides top-quality dining with a selection of meals catering for all dietary requirements, all freshly prepared in-house by the Head Chef and his team. Menus will be thoughtfully put together in collaboration with residents, reflecting their culinary preferences. Private dining is also included, allowing residents to enjoy a tasty meal with friends or family, in a separate room from other diners, at no extra cost.

An expert team of staff has been hired, with the new home eventually bringing 65 jobs to the Scarborough area.

Leah Moon, General Manager at Cayton View says, “We’re thrilled to be bringing such an innovative, luxury care home to Scarborough, especially as we know there is a lack of available care home beds in the area. Residents are at the heart of everything we do, making it essential for us to offer the very best, personalised care experience to each individual. Our incredible new facility will allow us to offer the local community just that.”

Tobyn Dickinson, CEO of Cayton View says, “Everyone involved is looking forward to opening our doors in December, after so many months of hard work to get the home perfect for our residents. I can’t wait to see how the community grows at Cayton View as our residents start moving in.”