Breast cancer charity grants £5k to Hull and East Riding Breast Friends

To celebrate the Pink Ribbon Foundation's 25th anniversary this month it has awarded a special one-off grant of £25,000 to Hull & East Riding Breast Friends in Yorkshire.

The Pink Ribbon Foundation is a grant making charity with a mission to fund projects and provide financial support to UK charities which relieve the needs of those who are suffering from, have been affected by breast cancer, or who work to advance the understanding of breast cancer and its early detection and treatment.

Since the foundation launched in May 2000, it has supported over 300 breast cancer charities. To celebrate this milestone, it has awarded five breast cancer charities across the UK a special one-off grant of £25,000 each.

Hull & East Riding Breast Friends in Yorkshire is a registered charity founded in November 2005 as a result of the friendship formed between Jan Jones and Liz Drury during treatment for breast cancer. They recognised no matter how breast cancer touched your life, there was a will and a need to do something positive with the experience and the idea of HER Breast Friends began. It is run by volunteers and a full-time member of staff, all of whom have been affected by breast cancer.

Covering a wide and often underserved region, Hull & East Riding Breast Friends will use its £25,000 grant to purchase a van — enabling mobile delivery of their bra and wig fitting services, expansion of their breast awareness outreach, streamlined transportation of merchandise to hospitals, and support for fundraising and charity shop operations.

Jonathan Prince, Founder of the Pink Ribbon Foundation says, “To mark 25 years of supporting those affected by breast cancer, the Pink Ribbon Foundation is proud to award £25,000 to this outstanding charity. These grants celebrate our milestone anniversary and honour the inspiring work being done across the UK to support individuals living with and recovering from breast cancer. We are deeply grateful to Hull & East Riding Breast Friends for applying for funding and we are thrilled to help them help women across Yorkshire.”

For many smaller charities, a grant from the Pink Ribbon Foundation can make a huge difference - providing a highly skilled programme of care, complimentary therapies, counselling for patients and their families, up-date communication materials, awareness programmes, lymphedema care, therapy sessions, specialist equipment extra nurses and vital research.

