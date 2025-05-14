Breck progresses £100m of affordable housing development in two months

Property developer Breck Homes has submitted planning for affordable housing schemes totalling almost £70m across Yorkshire and the North West in recent weeks and begun construction at two further sites worth over £25m.

The company submitted planning applications for six schemes during March and April: 53 units at Fleet Lane in St Helens; 53 units at Rushton Avenue, Bradford; 20 units at Flockton Road, Bradford; 34 units at Brompton Avenue, Bradford; 85 units at Broughton Road, Crewe, and 56 units at Crewe Road, Winterley.

The schemes total 301 units with a contract of £67m.

Breck also began construction of its 48-unit development site at Lightfoot Lane, on behalf of registered affordable housing provider Community Gateway as well as 65 units at Croxton Lane, Middlewich for Great Places. The two sites have a combined contract value of £25.6m.

Croxton Lane

In addition, Breck completed the unconditional purchase of land at Pilch Lane, Knowsley, where it expects to submit planning for 35 affordable homes in the coming weeks, with a contract value of around £10m.

Andy Garnett, director, Breck said: “The government has outlined plans to build 1.5 million new homes during this parliament and fulfilling the need for high-quality houses across right across the North is a key part of that.

“Breck now has an active development pipeline of over 1,500 homes and we hope the six further schemes we have submitted planning permission for in March and April will grow this pipeline further.

“It has been a significant period for us where around £102m of affordable housing development has taken a huge step forward and a real statement of intent for our continued growth over the coming years. We will be continuing this momentum through the rest of May and June with several further sites set to be submitted for planning, begin construction or take a significant step forward.”

Breck was formed in Lancashire in 2020 and specialises in developing affordable houses between 25 and 250 units for registered affordable housing providers as well as homes for open market sale on sites between 10 and 50 units.

The three sites in Bradford which have been submitted for planning permission represent Breck’s first developments in Yorkshire.