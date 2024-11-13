Bridlington Care Home Receives Prestigious National Award

Red House care home in Bridlington is celebrating after winning a prestigious national award for its exceptional end-of-life care.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The care home has been recognised with the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark Award, marking its commitment to providing the highest quality of care for residents during the final months and days of life.

The award follows nearly 18 months of comprehensive training and partnership with GSF professionals. Throughout this process, the team at Red House has worked hand-in-hand with residents, their families and healthcare partners to deliver compassionate, personalised care that meets each individual’s unique needs. The home achieved an impressive overall score of 74 out of 75, demonstrating its exceptional standards in care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leah Davies, the home’s manager and end-of-life care lead, said: “Receiving this award is a testament to the hard work and commitment of our entire team. We strive every day to provide exceptional care for our residents, supporting them with dignity and compassion. I couldn't be prouder of the dedication everyone at Red House has shown to achieve this recognition.”

Red House receives national end of life award

In preparation for the award, the home developed a range of initiatives including the implementation of personalised care plans based on the GSF’s five priorities of care, regular training for staff in anticipatory prescribing and enhanced communication strategies with families regarding the care journey.

Terry Peel, CEO of HICA Group, which owns and manages Red House Care Home, said: “At HICA Group, we are committed to providing person-centered care that respects each resident’s unique wishes and needs. The team at Red House embodies this commitment every day, ensuring our residents live comfortably and well until the very end. I am incredibly proud of their dedication and passion, which has earned them this prestigious award.”