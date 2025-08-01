Brighouse design family launch Yorkshire Day mural
Introducing Toothill.
Inspired by the rolling hills, winding rivers and the lush greenery of their beloved Yorkshire and Toothill, the neighbourhood they grew up in, the family behind By Haleys wanted to create a special composition to pay homage to their roots.
The result is a sprawling, layered landscape that captures the magic of their home county.
Richard Haley, Creative Director of By Haleys, said: “We love the structure and storytelling of eastern-inspired wall murals, and we wanted to reinterpret the idea through our own lens.
“We decided to create our own version based on our hometown of Toothill and our Yorkshire surroundings. It has nods to places and details we hold dear, from sheep-dotted fields and stately homes to barge boats and the Three Peaks, we wanted our love for the county to shine through.”
The mural was brought to life by Richard’s sister Rebecca Haley, an artist who loves experimenting with different styles, textures and mediums.
Rebecca said: “The style came instantly. We’d already been experimenting with mark making using acrylic paint and oil pastels, which produced a raw and slightly naïve feel while still possessing a subtle sophistication. It felt right. Everything flowed from there.
“This mural is deeply personal. It’s about our roots, the places that shaped us, and the landscape we call home.
“It is a heartfelt homage to Yorkshire - familiar, comforting and full of soul.”
Toothill is available to order from Friday, August 1 and is available in five colourways: Bonbon, Sherbet, Nougat, Peardrop and Humbug.
Toothill is available at By Haleys. Prices start at £48 per m2.