BRITAIN’S GOT STARTUPS ANNOUNCES ELEVEN NATIONAL FINALISTS HOPING TO SECURE £10M

Britain’s Got Startups, the event series delivered by Leeds-based Novus Capital, has announced the eleven UK companies that will present to investors in a bid to secure between £150k and £10m during the finals in London on Tuesday July 2.

Following the regional heats and finals, which took place throughout the country earlier in the year, the event series has attracted 320 applicants, with 12 term sheets already offered, providing a fundraising value of £2.5m.

Sponsored by Abstract Tech, Vestd and Novus Capital, the final phase of the process will see Lemon, Gaia Learning, Minimass, Ciqurix, IoT Solutions, Sixley, Sharesy Rubitek, Oxcel Ltd, Thrift+ and Rare Earth take to the stage in a bid to secure funds from regional, national and international investors to support the scale-up of each organisation.

Managing Director of Novus Capital and Founder of Britain’s Got Startups, Jenson Brook, comments: “Despite the challenging and turbulent economic and political landscape we are operating in, we were so pleased to see over 300 start-up and scale-up businesses applying to the event series this year.

“We know that regional businesses are undervalued and don’t get anywhere near the attention that they deserve. We want to change that. Through Britain’s Got Startups, we can facilitate introductions between some of the most innovative companies in the UK and investors that are serious about supporting founders to meet with their ambitions.

“This has been a really busy time, and as we head into the finals, we would like to congratulate every one of the eleven companies that will be coming to London. We wish them all every success as they take to the stage to meet with investors that could provide the funds they are looking for.”

Eligible to limited companies seeking funding between £150k and £10m, the event series launched in 2023 and attracted 117 applications, resulting in 24 shortlisted candidates, 12 finalists and 50 investor follow ups. This then paved the way for the 2024 series, which has seen more than double the number of applicants, reiterating the need for investments in UK start-up and scale-up businesses.