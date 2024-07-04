BRM shares career advice with All Saints Catholic High School
BRM Director, James Parden, and Trainee Solicitor, Holly Wardle, volunteered their time at All Saints Catholic High School as part of their annual career day.
James and Holly took part in mock interviews and took time to share their expertise with the cohort.
BRM's participation in All Saints career day reflects the firm's dedication to nurturing junior talent and sharing expertise with the local community through educational outreach
James Parden said: “It was an honour to join All Saints Catholic High School for their career day.
“It’s always a proud moment to meet and share our knowledge and advice with future professionals.
“It was a pleasure to meet the students at All Saints and hear all about their exciting career plans. I was very impressed with the calibre of talent, and I wish them well in their professional endeavours.
“At BRM, we are committed to nurturing junior talent. Alongside our educational outreach work, we’re proud to have a very successful trainee solicitor programme that supports junior team members as they progress throughout the firm.”
Phil Richardson, Careers Leader and Careers Advisor at All Saints Catholic High School, said: “We’d like to thank James and Holly – without industry professionals coming in and helping with the interviews, the students wouldn’t gain valuable experience and feedback from people in the real world about how to conduct themselves in an interview.
“I hope Holly and James will come back next time we host a mock interview event.”
BRM is a commercial and private client law firm, providing legal services for both businesses and individuals. Visit BRM’s website for more information about their legal services: brmlaw.co.uk
