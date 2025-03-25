Building Society in Selby collecting games and puzzles for local charity’s banana box project

Colleagues at the Selby branch of Yorkshire Building Society are collecting new stationery, books, games and puzzles to support a local charity.

Yorkshire Building Society’s Selby branch on Gowthorpe, has become an official donation station for The Banana Box Toy Project, run by local charity, The Spirit of Christmas.

The aim of the project is to provide educational and play toys to disadvantaged families to promote a child’s learning and development of social skills. Boxes include stationery items for children to use at school and for homework, notebooks, age-appropriate books, games and puzzles. The charity also puts together boxes for children with special educational needs, who make up around 10 percent of recipients.

Vicky Wood at the Selby branch of Yorkshire Building Society said: “We are proud to be able to support The Banana Box Project in our community in Selby and we really want to help make a difference to local children through our collection of new stationery, puzzles, games and books.

“Items can be dropped off at the Selby branch until Monday 30 June 2025 and we are grateful for any donations, large or small.”

Ronnie Munro, from The Banana Box Project said: “We are really grateful that Yorkshire Building Society in Selby are collecting these much-needed items for us that will help us continue to provide our services.”

The collection will be running until Monday 30 June and items can be dropped into the branch between 9am – 4.30pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday or 9.30am – 4.30pm on a Wednesday.