Burendo strengthens strategic growth plans with Infinity Works Founder

Burendo, an award-winning consultancy delivering stand-out products and services through technology, has appointed Tom Walton, Founder of Infinity Works and Entrepreneur, as a Director to help drive its strategic growth.

Founded in 2018 with offices in Leeds and London, Burendo has rapidly expanded its team to over 160 members across the UK. They have built a strong reputation for working with some of the most recognisable brands and organisations in both the public and private sectors.

Since the beginning of 2024, Burendo have hired over 40 new Burendoers to join their team. With the addition of Tom Walton as a Director, the company is already poised to achieve significant growth in 2025.

Tom has over 27 years’ experience in the technology sector, and has been a driving force behind transformative change in the industry, building cutting-edge engineering teams for Orange/EE (web, mobile and app teams), Sky Betting and Gaming (ground-up rebuild of Skybet.com, Skyvegas.com across web and mobile), and latterly Infinity Works, which grew to employ nearly 600 professionals across four UK offices before being acquired by Accenture in 2021.

On his appointment, Tom said: “I am thrilled to join the Burendo team. Their dedication to innovation and their commitment to delivering exceptional value to clients align perfectly with my own professional goals. I look forward to contributing to the company’s continued success and help to shape its future.”