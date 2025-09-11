Pocklington Community Trust (PCT) has launched a fundraising appeal to purchase much-needed furniture and equipment for the Burnby Hall Community Centre.

The campaign is asking residents, businesses, and local organisations to help bring the vision of a modern, accessible, and affordable community space to life.

The immediate priority is to replace outdated and dilapidated furniture with items that will ensure Burnby Hall is both functional and welcoming.

Specifically, the trust aims to raise £2,000 for 10 new small folding tables and a table carrier for the community hall and £2,500 for a large folding conference table to equip Burnby Hall’s first meeting room.

Following the recent lease signing, PCT plans to start opening up Burnby Hall for community use.

The initial room to be made available will be the former Registry Office Ceremony room, which will become a versatile, multi-purpose space.

Seating up to 30 people, the room will be suitable for conferences, meetings, training sessions, exhibitions, lectures, group therapy and counselling sessions, yoga and Pilates classes, reading groups, and small music recitals.

Robert Fisk, treasurer at PCT, said: “Burnby Hall has the potential to become the beating heart of Pocklington.

“But to enable us to start opening the hall up, we urgently need community support. Even small contributions will make a huge difference in creating a welcoming facility for everyone.”

To accelerate the opening of Burnby Hall for community use, the PCT is encouraging local companies to get involved, asking them to consider funding the redecoration, recarpeting and furnishing of individual rooms, either through sponsorship, cash donations or gifts in kind.

A spokesperson said: “Gifts in kind are also a great way for businesses to utilise their company’s assets and professional skills, while achieving their corporate social responsibility goals.

“There will be the opportunity to name the room in recognition of the benefactor. In addition to creating a lasting legacy for the community, business support will provide a huge corporate PR opportunity, through association with this high-profile community project.”

How to support the appeal:

•Make a donation at https://burnbyhall.org.uk/donations-page/

•Explore more about the project at: https://burnbyhall.org.uk/