Burnholme care home invites local community to weekly coffee mornings

HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, is warmly inviting members of the local community to join its weekly Coffee Morning events, held every Tuesday from 10am – 12pm at the home.

These welcoming gatherings aim to provide a safe, supportive space for individuals affected by dementia, whether directly or as a carer, to connect over a cup of tea or coffee, enjoy conversation, and access expert guidance.

Mossdale Residence is a leading care home offering nursing, residential, nursing dementia and residential dementia care. At each Coffee Morning, attendees can seek information and advice from health and social care professionals, as well as benefit from the shared experiences of others living with or supporting someone with dementia.

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said:

Guests at HC-One Mossdale Residence’s Coffee Morning event

“Our Coffee Mornings are designed to be friendly and informal, open to anyone affected by dementia, whether personally or through a loved one. We want people to feel comfortable and supported, while also having the opportunity to learn more about the care we provide.”

The care home team is on hand to answer questions, provide dementia-related resources, and signpost guests to further support services where needed. These events form part of Mossdale Residence’s wider commitment to being a source of comfort and expertise for the Burnholme community.

This summer, Mossdale Residence Care Home is offering a special promotion for new residents. Those who move in before 31st August 2025 will receive £1,000 off their first month’s fees, making it the perfect time to experience life in a kind and caring care home community.