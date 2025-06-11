Burnholme care home partners with Better Gym to boost residents’ wellbeing

HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home in Burnholme, York, has partnered with Better Gym, a local community fitness provider, to enhance the physical and mental health of its residents through regular fitness sessions.

Better Gym recently attended Mossdale Residence for their inaugural session, which was a resounding success. Building on this positive start, the home now plans to host monthly fitness classes at Mossdale Residence, with additional sessions scheduled to take place at the gym itself for residents able to attend.

This collaboration aims to promote holistic wellbeing among residents by encouraging movement and exercise, which are vital for maintaining physical health, preventing falls, and reducing frailty. Furthermore, the partnership supports mental health by helping to alleviate depression and slow cognitive decline, ultimately enhancing residents' quality of life.

Mossdale Residence has also engaged with local healthcare professionals to ensure the initiative is as beneficial as possible.

Better Gym at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home with residents doing exercise session

Julie Banks, Home Manager at HC-One’s Mossdale Residence Care Home, said: “We remain committed to innovative approaches that support the health and happiness of our residents, and this new partnership with Better Gym is a wonderful step forward in achieving that goal.”

Dr. Ryan Cochrane, GP at Unity Health in York, commented:

"Mossdale Residence working together with Better Gym is a fantastic idea. The benefits of exercise and movement are well known, especially in care home settings for people living with frailty. Evidence shows that tailored physical activity can reduce falls, prevent the progression of frailty, and even reverse it in some cases. From a mental health perspective, regular activity can reduce depression and slow cognitive decline, significantly improving residents’ quality of life."