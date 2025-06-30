Bus driver completes endurance challenge for heroes
Bus Driver, Lee Walton, from Stagecoach Yorkshire, completed the RBLR 1000 Ride on the Clockwise North route, which included Newcastle, Berwick-upon-Tweed, Edinburgh, Inverness, Wick, Glasgow and Manchester.
A total of 126 riders set off at 5am, with 122 returning within the 24-hour deadline. Together they raised over £11,000 for the charity’s work.
The Royal British Legion is the country’s largest Armed Forces charity, with 180,000 members, 110,000 volunteers and a network of partners and charities; aiming to give support wherever and whenever it is needed. It has operated since 1921. There is more information at: https://www.britishlegion.org.uk/.
Lee said: “It is wonderful that so many people from Stagecoach have sponsored me to complete what is an epic 1000-mile motorbike ride. I am very proud to now belong to an elite group of people who do these types of rides on a regular basis.
“I rode in glorious sunshine, torrential rain, gusting winds, and even hailstones. I met and rode with some wonderful people. Some people were like me, first-timers, and then there were some seasoned pros that were on their 25th time. It was a hard challenge, but, just like when I am on the buses, when we set out to achieve something, the we make sure we get there.”
Matt Kitchin, Managing Director of Stagecoach Yorkshire, added: “As a local bus operator, we believe that we are stronger together – we always want to support each other and our local communities.
“Lee has set a wonderful example of this mission – we know that supporting our local Armed Forces professionals and veterans is important to our community, so it is important to us.”