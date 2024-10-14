Clear Utility Solutions, the midlands company making a difference to the climate and the community through its support for local council Clerks.

The role of local council Clerk can often be a challenging one. Clerks are the unsung heroes of our communities, many work for free or are semi-retired and yet they are responsible for making sure important spaces such as greens and play parks are properly maintained with some even tasked with manging the complex network of streetlights that keep the streets of our small towns and villages safely lit at night.

They may also oversee vital hubs such as village halls, essential for sports events, dances, fitness classes and even jumble sales. In addition to this some council properties can be used for community meetings, important voting, and hosting local markets and festivals.

Clear Utility formed a partnership with Yorkshire Local Councils Association (YLCA) in 2022 and introduced a scheme to assist Town and Parish Council Clerks purchase cheaper greener energy; preventing carbon emissions and putting vital local council funds back into the community.

Clear Utility Solutions, Business Energy Experts

They are proud to have helped support the important role Clerks have in the community through our council purchasing schemes which nationally have helped Clerks save nearly £34,000 of public money. By offering competitively priced REGO backed green energy options they have also prevented 145293 kg of CO2e being emitted.

If you can’t switch to a cheaper energy contract anytime soon, don’t despair there are some things you can do right now to save money and the environment:

Appoint an Energy ‘Expert’ – this can be somebody who is simply willing to spread the message that turning off lights and switching appliances off at the wall really does make a difference.

Use Timer Switches – Its not practical to keep everything turned off all the time so why not invest in a timer switch for those energy hungry appliances that need to be on at certain times. Or why not put outdoor lighting and even lighting in public spaces on a timed schedule to avoid wastage.

Use Natural Light – Where possible switch off the main lights and let the Sun provide your light, especially in Summer. For bright rooms that need a little extra, try banishing the shadows with energy saving lamps.

Get a Smart Meter – There are many ways a Smart meter can help you save energy not least of which is providing the ability to track energy usage in real time and identify wastage as it happens. They also future proof your property and mean you will be able to take advantage of more innovative and tailored products as they come to the market.