Businesses boost charity auction to raise funds for breast unit

Generous local businesses are supporting an online charity auction to raise funds for the Magnolia Centre at York Hospital, organised by York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Previous auctions held by the charity have raised a total of over £11,500 for Scarborough Hospital’s new Urgent and Emergency Care Centre (UECC) which is due to open later this month. They are hoping to raise another £5,000 this year which will help pay for the refurbishment of the breast unit waiting area in the Magnolia Centre at York Hospital.

Prizes include short breaks, dining experiences, family activities, gifts and much more. The auction is a unique opportunity for supporters to start their Christmas shopping whilst supporting an important local cause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The refurbishment of the breast unit waiting area will significantly enhance the environment for patients who are undergoing treatment for breast cancer.

Bid for a session for eight at Pool Bridge Farm, York.

Speaking about the plans for the breast unit, Emma Sargent, Fundraising Manager for York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity, explained: “A well-designed, comfortable waiting area can make a world of difference to patients facing the stress and anxiety associated with cancer treatment.

“A soothing, welcoming space can help reduce anxiety, improve mental wellbeing, and provide a more supportive atmosphere for both patients and their families. By creating a calming and positive environment, we aim to improve the overall patient experience, making the waiting period less daunting. This can lead to better emotional health, which is crucial in the journey of battling breast cancer.”

Over 75 local businesses in York, Scarborough, and surrounding areas have generously donated prizes to the auction which is open for everyone to take part in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The fantastic range of prizes to bid on include an overnight escape for two at Rudding Park (donated by RSM Environmental), a five class pass for Hotpod Yoga, York, a meal for two at The Star Inn the City (donated by XTag Medical), swim and sauna session for eight people at Pool Bridge Farm, York, afternoon tea for two at Impossible, York, and lots of vouchers for golf enthusiasts.

Hotpod Yoga, York, just one of the local businesses supporting the auction.

Victoria Chan Milroy, co-founder of Hotpod Yoga, said she was thrilled to support the cause.

She explained: “We were happy to offer our support to the auction. It’s great to see so many local businesses have supported such an important cause. As a small local business in York, it's humbling to have the opportunity to support York & Scarborough Hospitals Charity.

“Supporting this year's auction has a special place in our hearts, as we've supported a number of our own community members through their cancer journeys with our hot yoga classes to improve their wellbeing, aid with their recovery and help regain their self-confidence.”

The auction will be running from 10am on Monday 4 November until 8pm on Sunday 17 November and is open for everyone.