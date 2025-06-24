Buzz at the Tip: Bee Swarm Temporarily Closes Halifax HWRC

It wasn’t your average Monday at Halifax Household Waste Recycling Centre (HWRC), as a swarm of bees brought operations to a standstill and turned the metal skip into an unexpected hive of activity.

Just after opening, site staff noticed hundreds – then thousands – of bees descending on the site. The swarm gathered around the scrap skip and nearby fencing, leading to the site being closed for safety at 10:45am.

“We’ve dealt with all sorts of situations on site – but never thousands of bees”, said Gareth Richardson, Contract Manager at SUEZ. “Luckily we had a fast response from a local beekeeper who came out quickly and knew exactly what to do.”

Calderdale Council’s Cabinet Member for Public Services and Communities, Cllr Danielle Durrans, said:

“To say it was an unexpected start to the week for staff working at our Halifax HWRC is an understatement! As soon as we realised the scale of the issue, we immediately closed the site for safety reasons and we were able to quickly contact a local beekeeper.

“We’re really grateful for their swift and expert action, which enabled to site to reopen as quickly as possible. I’d also like to thank all the staff involved and our residents for their patience.”

Calderdale Council contacted a professional registered with the British Beekeepers Association, who arrived by 11:30 to safely remove the swarm. The queen bee was successfully relocated, and with her, around 99% of the swam dispersed. However, a small number of persistent bees remained in the air, likely drawn to the queen’s lingering scent.

By the end of the working day, the site was still buzzing – literally – with around 1000 to 2000 bees in the air or near the original swarm location. The site reopened on the morning of 17 June with restricted access to some areas as a precaution.

“We appreciate the public’s patience”, said Mr. Richardson. “It’s not every day you shut down for bees. But safety comes first – for our team, the public, and the bees too.”

Site operations have since returned to normal, with all areas reopened.