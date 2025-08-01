Calderdale care home celebrates CQC ‘Good’ rating

From ‘Requires Improvement’ to ‘Good’: Eden Court Care Home on Pellon Lane, Halifax, Celebrates CQC Success with Local Dignitaries

Eden Court Care Home in Halifax has proudly celebrated a remarkable transformation in care standards, having achieved a ‘Good’ rating in its latest inspection by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) – a significant step forward from its previous ‘Requires Improvement’ status.

To mark the achievement, the home hosted a ‘Green Celebration’ on Thursday 31st July, attended by Mayor of Calderdale, Steven Leigh MBE, who joined the care team and local supporters to recognise their hard work and dedication. The green theme reflected the colour used by the CQC on its website to indicate a service rated ‘Good’.

Mayor Steven Leigh MBE praised the incredible dedication and collaborative effort that led to Eden Court’s transformation, highlighting the team’s hard work and close partnership with healthcare professionals and local authority representatives. He commended the care home for its commitment to raising standards and delivering high-quality care, noting that the turnaround was a true testament to leadership and teamwork. The Mayor congratulated everyone involved and shared his hope to return in the near future—this time to celebrate Eden Court achieving an ‘Outstanding’ rating from the CQC.

Pictured is Mayor of Calderdale Steven Leigh MBE with his wife, Deputy Mayor, Linda Leigh and Dr Sangram Pathania, a director at Radiance Care.

The success follows several months of intensive work, including staff training, environmental improvements, and collaborative consultation with commissioners and health professionals.

Key to the home’s progress was the appointment of Helen Fowler, a respected leader in the sector known for her experience in turning around underperforming services. As Regional Manager for Radiance Care, the operator of Eden Court and other homes, Helen was brought in to support and guide the service through this period of change.

“The care team at Eden Court are highly professional and understood the task ahead – to build a home that commissioners, social workers, discharge teams, and families can have full confidence in,” said Helen Fowler. “We provide dementia, complex dementia, nursing and residential care, and our latest CQC result shows how far we’ve come.”

The celebration also marked the appointment of new Care Home Manager, Sadie Suthern, whose leadership is expected to help build on this momentum. Sadie has now taken the reins from Helen and is committed to continuing the team’s hard work, raising awareness of the home’s recent achievements and welcoming new residents to Eden Court.

Pictured from L-R: Evelyn Alvar, the Clinical Lead at Eden Court, Linda Leigh, Deputy Mayor, Sadie Suthern, Home Manager, Mayor of Calderdale, Steven Leigh MBE, Helen Fowler, Regional Manager, Radiance Care and Dr Sangram, a director of Radiance Care.

“It’s an exciting time to join Eden Court,” said Sadie Suthern. “The team here have worked incredibly hard to achieve this ‘Good’ rating and I’m proud to carry that work forward. We’re focused on creating a warm, welcoming environment and ensuring that local families know we’re here to support them – whether they need residential, nursing, or dementia care.”

Helen added:

“We’ve gone beyond just addressing the previous inspection’s concerns – we’ve created a home that’s thriving. We’re now open to new enquiries and proud to be seen as a trusted provider of quality care. Whether for respite or long-term support, Eden Court is here for the community.”

A special mention was also given to Evelyn Alvar, the Clinical Lead at Eden Court, whose unwavering dedication, clinical leadership, and support for the care team played a vital role in driving up care standards across the home.

The whole team at Eden court, along with the residents, celebrated the recent CQC inspection, that found the home to be 'GOOD'

Looking ahead, Eden Court will soon expand its services even further. New units specialising in Mental Health and EMI Nursing are due to open on the same site in the coming months, ensuring even more tailored support for individuals with complex needs.

This achievement reflects months of dedicated work by the Directors of Radiance Care, who have focused relentlessly on improving care quality, safety, and overall service. Led by five NHS doctors, Radiance Care Ltd brings a strong foundation of clinical and operational expertise from across the healthcare sector. Guided by a clear improvement strategy and sustained commitment, they have successfully transformed the home. Their mission remains to uphold high standards and provide compassionate, person-centred care.

The Directors of Radiance Care expressed their pride in the team’s accomplishment and extended their gratitude:

“We are absolutely thrilled with the CQC result at Eden Court, which recognises the hard work and passion of our entire team,” they said. “The appointment of Helen Fowler has proven to be the perfect decision for our organisation. Her leadership and the team’s commitment have completely turned the service around.”

Extracts from the latest CQC inspection report:

“The home, under the previous provider, was in breach of legal regulations relating to dignity and respect and good governance. Enough improvements were found at this assessment and the provider was no longer in breach of these regulations.”

“The home treated people with kindness, empathy and compassion. People’s privacy and dignity was respected.”

“The home embedded a culture to ensure people were safe at Eden Court. We observed a pleasant and relaxed atmosphere in the home and people looked at ease and comfortable interacting with staff.”

Eden Court Care Home is now welcoming new residents and enquiries from local authorities and families.

200 Pellon Lane, Halifax, HX1 5RD

01422 342002