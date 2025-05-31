Calderdale charity takes on Northumberland 250

This June, a team of six dedicated local volunteers will embark on a grueling yet scenic 250-mile cycling challenge to raise critical funds for Mothershare, a Calderdale-based charity that provide vulnerable families with essential items for their children.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The amateur cyclists will tackle the Northumberland 250, averaging 50 miles per day over six consecutive days, all in the name of support families in need. Their ambitious goal: raise £3,000 to help Mothershare purchase brand-new mattresses, safety gates, and other essentials that cannot be donated second-hand for safety reasons.

“Mothershare has been supporting Calderdale families since 2014,” said Kim Shedden, Chair of Trustees at Mothershare. “In 2023 alone, we supported 1,103 children — that’s around 90 children every month. But the need is growing. With 22.6% of children in Calderdale living in poverty, we rely on community support to continue delivering these life-changing items.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity is recognised by agencies such as Calderdale Council, women's refuges, and West Yorkshire Police for its vital role in supporting families during times of crisis.

Mothershare Movers hitting the road

Mothershare typically receives generous donations of pre-loved baby grows, hygiene products, prams, and more. However, certain safety-critical items such as cot mattresses (£40 each) and stair gates (£25 each) must be bought new — and that’s where this charity ride can make a real difference.

The team encourages the public and local businesses to get involved by donating, sharing their story, and following their journey on social media at @MothershareHx on Facebook and Instagram.

We would also like to say thank you to Vertue Nissan Halifax, and Vertue Renault Leicester for the generous loan of the support vehicles and their pledged sponsorship.