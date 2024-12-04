Calling all black and white dogs of Yorkshire

The search to find a "Peamutt" look-a-like has begun nationwide... and he looks distinctly like a Yorkshire terrier!

Dog treat Peamutt Butter today launched a nationwide hunt for a look-a-like pooch resembling its famous mascot.

Dogs across Yorkshire have been invited to enter a competition to be in with the chance of being crowned the face of Peamutt Butter.

The leading Manchester-based dog treat company is looking for a loveable black and white dog, with a cheeky or mischievous demeanour, to be the face of their Summer 2025 marketing campaign.

The digital and on-pack brand mascot, which resembles a Jack Russell (but is up for interpretation) is the basis of their search. A love of peanut treats, fun personality, interesting back story or special skills are also winning criteria for the ‘real life’ Peamutt.

The competition will be judged by a panel of dog lovers and experts; Manchester-based Dog trainer Janey Baker from Make Fetch Happen, Peamutt Butter’s MD Richard Duerr and head judge; celebrity TV vet and This Morning regular Dr Scott Miller.

British dog owners have until January 12, 2025 to enter the competition via the website or Instagram page, by completing the form and uploading a picture of their pup. Entrants can follow the competition via social media for regular updates.

One dog from each region of England, as well as one dog from Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, will be shortlisted in February.

The winner will be crowned in March with a celebratory professional photo shoot, and their fur-face featuring on jars of Peamutt Butter in Summer 2025.

Finalists will also be in with the chance of winning a bundle of dog treats and goodies, as well as a year’s supply of Peamutt Butter and Peamutt Balls. The winner will also receive a £250 donation to a local dog charity of their choice.

Peamutt Butter was launched in the UK in 2016, with the cartoon Peamutt in his current form appearing on pack in March 2023.

Richard Duerr, from Peamutt Butter, said: “Peamutt Butter is a vibrant brand, and its heart is Peamutt our cute and playful mascot. We encourage dog owners across the UK to enter, we can’t wait to see the talent and hear the incredible stories behind your pets.

“As part of the winner’s prize we will be gifting a local charity donation, Peamutt Butter is passionate about supporting the incredible work dog charities do across the UK to keep dogs safe and well.”

F. Duerr & Sons Manchester – established in 1881 – is a family business barking mad about the health and happiness of dogs. Famed nationwide for its household jams and marmalades, F. Duerr & Sons is the biggest producer of peanut butter in the UK.