Calling all dog-lovers for local children’s hospice fundraiser!

Yorkshire-based Martin House Children’s Hospice is calling for all dog owners to take part in a month-long challenge to raise vital funds for ‘THE BUILD’.

Since launching in April, supporters across Yorkshire have raised more than £850,000 towards THE BUILD’s £2 million target, in the charity’s largest fundraising appeal to date. Donations will help to transform the hospice, supporting children with life-shortening conditions, across the region in need of respite or end-of-life care, and their families.

Beginning on 1st January, supporters can take part in The BIG Dog Walk Challenge; a 31-day mission to walk a total of 100km to raise vital funds for the new build.

Clair Holdsworth, CEO at Martin House Children’s Hospice, said: “The New Year is a perfect opportunity to set ourselves challenges, so we’re encouraging our supporters to get outdoors and to help raise crucial funds for The Build at Martin House.

“Every step taken and pound raised, will make a significant difference. Our building needs to be transformed to meet the changing needs of local children with life-shortening conditions. So, as we head towards the completion of phase one, we are asking the people of Yorkshire to help us reach our £2 million target, so we can complete this essential project by winter 2025.”

THE BUILD consists of two phases: phase one, which will be completed in February 2025, will feature a brand-new children's wing and phase two will comprise a modern, state-of-the-art teenager’s wing, wellbeing and education centre.

Martin House Children’s Hospice will continue to launch a series of exciting "BIG" challenges in the new year to inspire people to fundraise for the appeal. These will range from personal fitness goals to "give up" challenges, offering something for everyone to get involved with and to help make a difference.