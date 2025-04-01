Candlelighters shine a light on teenage cancer support to reflect awareness month

April is Teenage and Young Adult Cancer Awareness Month, and Yorkshire cancer charity Candlelighters is marking the occasion by shining a light on teenage cancer support.

Along with 19 other charities which care for young people with cancer, they are helping to raise awareness, share stories and push for better support for teenagers and young people.

Candlelighters CEO Emily Wragg says: “While all the assistance offered by Candlelighters is accessible to families with a child affected by cancer (from support groups to respite holidays), some of our services are particularly relevant to teenagers.”

She explains: “Around 2,300 young people - who are already juggling the unique challenges that this age brings - are diagnosed with cancer each year and have to face the huge impact of its treatment.”

Emily Wragg. CEO, Candlelighters.

“Candlelighters employs a Youth Activity Coordinator who works on the teenage ward at Leeds Children’s Hospital, ensuring young people aged 13-19 can take part in fun, engaging activities that support their mental and emotional wellbeing, and help them make connections with others on the same journey.”

“We also offer talking therapies for young people, with our specialist therapists, who help teenagers to express and understand their feelings, and develop coping strategies to move forwards.”

Emily continues: “In addition to our support services, we also put on family events throughout the year. For young people, this can be a chance to meet others their age, share experiences, build friendships, and create positive memories outside of treatment.

Emily explains that life as a teenager should be full of possibilities, milestones and new beginnings. But, when faced with a cancer diagnosis during these years, everything changes. Suddenly, life is about hospital visits and treatments.

Alisha, during treatment.

She says: “Teenagers’ education can be interrupted by cancer treatment. Hospital stays, medication, side effects and fatigue make attending school, college or University difficult. Many struggle to keep up with coursework, miss exams, or have to delay their education altogether.”

“Cancer treatment also affects body image. Changes such as hair loss, weight fluctuations and scarring can affect confidence and self-esteem, especially for teenagers who are still figuring out their own identity.”

“Relationships and friendships can also be affected by long hospital stays. Many young people feel isolated, struggle with their confidence or find that their relationships change because of cancer and its treatment.”

“Consequently”, says Emily, “cancer treatment can also affect teenagers’ mental health. Concerns about education, body image, and relationships, along with uncertainty about the future, can bring stress and mental health challenges like anxiety and depression. Candlelighters is here to help.”

Alisha’s story

Alisha was diagnosed with cancer when she was 12 years old. She spent two years receiving treatment at Leeds Children’s Hospital including surgery, radiotherapy and seven different types of chemotherapy.

Alisha says: “When I was diagnosed with cancer in 2022, everything changed. I had two years of treatments and procedures and spent most days in hospital. It affected my mental health a lot, I felt very depressed. It was not a normal start to my teenage years. I spent so much time in hospital that I didn’t have many conversations with my friends, and any time we did speak it was about the cancer and the treatment. It felt like I only really spoke to the doctors.”

“I think Teenage and Young Cancer Awareness Month is so important. There are so many people out there who just don’t understand the impact cancer has.”

“Organisations like Candlelighters, and others taking part in Teenage and Young Cancer Awareness Month, make such a big difference. There’s so many children and young people experiencing cancer and a lot of us would be lost without these charities - I don’t think we would have survived without Candlelighters.”

“They’ve helped me in a lot of ways, both during the cancer stages and now that I’m in remission. On the wards, they gave me hope. Even when I was at my worst and most depressed, they never gave up on me. If I hadn’t had them through treatment, I’d have been in a lot worse state."

In addition to the support services offered by Candlelighters, Alisha also benefitted from the family events organised by the charity.

Lisa, Alisha’s mum explains: "The Candlelighters Fun Days are really special - like Sherburn Aero Day. Alisha had been struggling a lot and hadn’t really left her bedroom, she didn’t want to come but I persuaded her. She ended up going up in a plane for the first time and rode in sports cars – I have never seen her smile so much! It really was a point where she started coming out of her shell again and going out more.”