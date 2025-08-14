Care 24-7 and partners unite community in successful Yorkshire Day celebration
The celebration saw Care 24-7 carers share tea and biscuits with clients in their own homes, as well as at special community events held at Anchor Hallcroft and MHA Rowanberries in Bradford. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and chat, reinforcing the company's mission to foster genuine, supportive relationships. The initiative also celebrated the dedication of Care 24-7’s staff.
"The smiles on everyone's faces said it all," commented Karen Thornton, Director at Care 24-7. "This event was a perfect example of our core mission in action: ensuring we have the right people, in the right place, with the right skills and knowledge to make a genuine difference in our community. The success of the day is a testament to the incredible character of our carers and the generous spirit of our partners. We are so grateful to everyone who made it possible."
Care 24-7 continues to provide CQC-rated compassionate care at home and is actively seeking passionate individuals to join its award-winning team.