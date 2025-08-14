Care 24-7 and partners unite community in successful Yorkshire Day celebration

Care 24-7’s Yorkshire Day celebration was a resounding success, bringing moments of joy and connection to elderly residents across Bradford, Leeds, and Redcar this past Friday. In partnership with iconic brands Morrisons and Yorkshire Tea, the local home care provider's "Yorkshire Day Cuppa" initiative successfully tackled loneliness with hundreds of cups of tea and conversations.

The celebration saw Care 24-7 carers share tea and biscuits with clients in their own homes, as well as at special community events held at Anchor Hallcroft and MHA Rowanberries in Bradford. The atmosphere was filled with laughter and chat, reinforcing the company's mission to foster genuine, supportive relationships. The initiative also celebrated the dedication of Care 24-7’s staff.

"The smiles on everyone's faces said it all," commented Karen Thornton, Director at Care 24-7. "This event was a perfect example of our core mission in action: ensuring we have the right people, in the right place, with the right skills and knowledge to make a genuine difference in our community. The success of the day is a testament to the incredible character of our carers and the generous spirit of our partners. We are so grateful to everyone who made it possible."