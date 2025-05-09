Care home celebrate 80th anniversary of VE Day
Head chef Ewelina whipped up a delicious selection of freshly-baked biscuits, sandwiches, cakes and pastries for the occasion, all washed down with pots of tea and a celebratory glass of fizz to mark the occasion.
Residents observed the national two minute silence and listened again to Churchill’s iconic speech accepting Germany’s surrender and an address from the Queen. They reminisced about their memories of VE Day and watched clips of the celebrations that took place outside Buckingham Palace and all across London.
Mandy Scott, General Manager at Thistle Hill said: “Many of our residents can remember the end of the war and we all know what it meant for our country so we wanted to celebrate the date and listen to our residents’ memories of the war and the experiences they lived through.”
One resident at Thistle Hill said: “It was wonderful to reminisce and to celebrate with all the staff and residents here, we’ve all had such fun and lots of cake!”
