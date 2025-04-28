Care home celebrates National Tea Day

Mount Vale in Northallerton marked National Tea Day in style by brewing up a storm and having an afternoon tea party with a virtual event with Clippers Tea.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Head chef Danny, whipped up a tasty selection of freshly-baked biscuits, scones, pastries and cakes for the occasion, all washed down with a selection of different teas. Residents took part in tea-themed sessions including hosting a tea quiz, learning facts about tea growing and production, going on virtual tea tasting event with Clippers.

Trudi Gillespie, General Manager at Mount Vale said: “Our residents love nothing more than a good cuppa so they all really enjoyed the choice of different teas, cakes and events for National Tea Day, and, as a nation who truly loves their tea, it was great excuse for an afternoon brew and a natter.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Margaret, resident at Mount Vale Care Home said: “There really is nothing better than a cup of tea and a slice of Victoria sponge, our chef makes such delicious cakes, we are spoilt rotten here!”

Mount Vale in Northallerton marked National Tea Day in style

Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.