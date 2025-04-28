Care home celebrates National Tea Day
Head chef Danny, whipped up a tasty selection of freshly-baked biscuits, scones, pastries and cakes for the occasion, all washed down with a selection of different teas. Residents took part in tea-themed sessions including hosting a tea quiz, learning facts about tea growing and production, going on virtual tea tasting event with Clippers.
Trudi Gillespie, General Manager at Mount Vale said: “Our residents love nothing more than a good cuppa so they all really enjoyed the choice of different teas, cakes and events for National Tea Day, and, as a nation who truly loves their tea, it was great excuse for an afternoon brew and a natter.”
Margaret, resident at Mount Vale Care Home said: “There really is nothing better than a cup of tea and a slice of Victoria sponge, our chef makes such delicious cakes, we are spoilt rotten here!”
Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active, and provides a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities.
Mount Vale Care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Mount Vale provides nursing care, residential care, respite care.