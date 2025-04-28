Care home receives 5 star rating in food hygiene inspection

Stamford Bridge Beaumont Care Home in York passed a recent inspection by the Food Standards Agency with 5 Stars, the best possible rating. The Food Standards Agency visited the home unannounced on April 24, and the home, run by Barchester Healthcare, was rated 5 Stars with nothing to improve upon.

The report stated ‘Very good practices in place’. The report continued by stating ‘Nothing to improve on’

Emma Smith General Manager said: “We are delighted that Stamford Bridge Beaumont was rated 5 Stars following the Food Standard Agency’s most recent inspection. The team at Stamford Bridge Beaumont work so hard to ensure the home has the very best hygiene levels so it is wonderful to have everyone’s hard work recognised.”

