Care home residents in Scarthingwell enjoy Christmas wreath floristry workshop

Staff and residents at Barchester’s Highfield care home in Scarthingwell, Tadcaster were treated to a Christmas wreath masterclass, courtesy of Virginia King.

Virginia is an independent florist based in Tadcaster, she specialises in creating unique flower arrangements for all occasions, understanding seasonal flowers unique to the individuals.

During the workshop, residents were joined Virginia to make beautiful wreaths. The displays are now used to decorate the home ready for more Christmas celebrations.

Virginia commented: “Delivering fun workshops like this is absolutely the best part of my job. I just love helping people create something beautiful and seeing how much pleasure they gain from the experience. I’m so glad I was able to work with the Barchester residents today, we all had a wonderful afternoon together.”

Kim Quean, Activities Coordinator for Highfield Care Home, said: “We thoroughly enjoy working with local community business owners like Virginia to bring a wide range of fantastic experiences into our home for our residents to enjoy.

"It was brilliant to see the residents having a great time creating beautiful Christmas displays, such a lovely activity for everyone to take part in.”

“Our varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and socially connected, providing a daily choice of engaging physical, mental and spiritual activities tailored to residents’ interests and abilities,” Kim added.

General Manager Luke Owens said: “It was wonderful that our residents were able to follow along and create their own displays using flowers supplied by Virginia King. It was a fantastic morning, we’re so grateful to Virginia for helping us make the home look so lovely for the festive season.”

Residents enjoying their creativity

Highfield Care Home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Highfield provides dementia care, residential care and respite care.