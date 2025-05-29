Care home 'Struts it's Stuff' for fundraising fashion show with Miss York
The event featured a special appearance by Miss York 2025, Marcie Reid, who delighted the audience with her pageant routine before taking to the catwalk. Marcie, who is an ambassador for Action for Children, helped raise £87 on the day for the charity.
She was joined on the runway by members of the care home team, but the biggest cheers were reserved for resident Audrey and her daughter Karen, who wowed the crowd with their heart-warming appearance on the catwalk.
The event concluded with a fascinating talk from Marcie, who shared insights into her life as a model, her journey to becoming Miss York, and her passion for supporting vulnerable children through her ambassador role.
The fashion show was part of Barchester Healthcare’s commitment to enriching the lives of its residents through engaging and inclusive activities.
Susan Carter, General Manager at Boroughbridge Manor, said: “We do our best to provide a wide range of activities and entertainment as part of our lifestyle enrichment programme, and this one was our most fashionable yet! Living in a care home doesn’t mean missing out on life’s special moments. I would also like to thank our friends in the community for helping to make the fundraising such a success. We had wonderful raffle prizes from the RHS Harlow Carr Gardens, Dunesforde Vineyard, Phillip Anthony Photography, Morrisons Starbeck and a special thank you to the Cairn Hotel in Harrogate for helping with event materials.”