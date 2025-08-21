Care home welcomes community to BBQ & music festival

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community came together at Lindum House to enjoy a community BBQ & Music Festival event that was held in the home’s grounds on Thursday 21st August.

Lindum House hosted a variety of activities throughout the day, including a BBQ, tombola stall, live entertainment and games which were enjoyed by everyone who came to the event.

The home was delighted to welcome Mayor Alison Healy, representatives from Beverley in Bloom, the Humberside Police, Beverley FM and the Smile Foundation.

Staff at Lindum House made everyone feel welcome and were delighted to see different generations having fun together. Visitors enjoyed plenty of refreshments, such as Cheese Burgers, Hot Dogs and a variety of BBQ themed snacks and refreshments prepared by the catering team, who were hard at work making sure that a great time was had by all – it really was a team effort!

Mayor Alison Healy (middle) with Jessica Sharp (left) and a resident from the home

Resident, Betty, said, “I thoroughly enjoyed it. I was surrounded by lots of great people, and the refreshments kept flowing. The weather held out until we finished. Staff did a great job, not just on the day, but organising the event and getting everyone together.”