Care home welcomes our firefighting heroes

By Mark Shelton
Contributor
Published 23rd Jun 2025, 16:59 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2025, 09:12 BST
The Lindum House Care Home in Beverley was delighted to host a heart-warming “Coffee with a Firefighter” event, welcoming members of the local fire brigade into the home for an afternoon of conversation, community spirit, and delicious treats.

Residents, visitors, and staff had the pleasure of chatting with our dedicated firefighters, learning about their daily work and hearing stories from the local area—all while enjoying freshly brewed tea and coffee in our cosy lounge.

The home was also thrilled to welcome the children from the ‘Safe n Sound Nurseries and Pre School’ who were incredibly excited to join Lindum House in the firefighting themed fun.

Our talented head chef, Matt Carr prepared a delightful spread of fresh cream cupcakes, homemade cakes, and biscuits, which were thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance.

Head Chef, Matt Carr (left) Fire Brigade and Residents about to enjoy fresh cream cakes.

Jayne Clarke, General Manager at Lindum House, shared her appreciation: “We’re incredibly grateful to our local fire brigade for taking the time to visit us today. It’s been a truly uplifting afternoon for our residents and staff alike. As a small token of our thanks for the incredible work our emergency services do, we’re extending an open invitation to all local police, ambulance, and fire service personnel to stop by Lindum House for a complimentary break whenever they’re on duty.”

She added: “We’re proud to offer a warm welcome, free tea, coffee, juice, homemade cake, biscuits, and fresh fruit to our local service workers. With free Wi-Fi and a friendly atmosphere, we hope Lindum House can be a little haven during a busy shift.”

