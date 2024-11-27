Care home's Christmas ferte bringing local community together

By Caroline Beale
Contributor
Published 27th Nov 2024, 15:32 BST
Updated 27th Nov 2024, 16:08 BST
Staff, residents, relatives and the local community are coming together at Leeming Bar Grange care home in Leeming Bar to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete 2pm – 4pm on Saturday 30th November .

There were all kinds of stalls manned by volunteers, friends and family and local stall holders coming along to sell their wares too. There will be delicious cakes and lovely craft items, fabulous gifts, the list goes on! Not forgetting live music from 2pm

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at the home, said: “At , we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely set to be a success! I am so proud of everyone involved, its a fantastic team effort.”

Leeming Bar Grange care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Leeming Bar Grange provides residential care and dementia care for residents from respite care to long term stays.

