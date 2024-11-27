Care home's Christmas ferte bringing local community together

Staff, residents, relatives and the local community are coming together at Leeming Bar Grange care home in Leeming Bar to enjoy a wonderful Christmas Fete 2pm – 4pm on Saturday 30th November .

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There were all kinds of stalls manned by volunteers, friends and family and local stall holders coming along to sell their wares too. There will be delicious cakes and lovely craft items, fabulous gifts, the list goes on! Not forgetting live music from 2pm

Kathryn Billett, General Manager at the home, said: “At , we are dedicated to making sure that the home is a hub of the local community, and this event, along with everyone’s hard work, has definitely set to be a success! I am so proud of everyone involved, its a fantastic team effort.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad