Career crossroads? Two thirds of professionals in Yorkshire and the Humber have faced a work turning point

New research commissioned by the Department for Education’s Teach in Further Education campaign reveals two thirds of employed adults in Yorkshire and the Humber have faced a crossroad in their career – a moment of uncertainty or desire for major change in their working life. But far from being a setback, many say it led to a renewed sense of purpose and direction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The study found 66% of working adults in Yorkshire and the Humber have been at a career crossroad, with 32% saying it’s happened more than once. The top motivations driving career pivots are an increased desire for: purpose and fulfilment (47%), flexibility and autonomy (37%) and an opportunity to use existing skills in a new way (33%).

The findings highlight the potential for positive transformation. 82% of people in Yorkshire and the Humber said reaching a career crossroad can help people realise what they really want from work, and 72% believe it can lead to a job better suited to their skills, aspirations, family life or community culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked what would help refresh their career, 40% of respondents in Yorkshire and the Humber said learning new skills, followed by using existing skills in a new way (30%) and working in a new environment (35%). A quarter (26 %) said they would retrain or upskill if facing a career crossroad.

Sarah Davies, a former midwife who moved into FE teaching and is now part of an executive leadership team

Dion Dublin, former pro footballer and now TV presenter had a career renaissance of his own. Dion is calling on workers seeking more purpose, fulfilment and new ways to use their skills to explore teaching in Further Education (FE).

FE is education for learners aged 16 and over who aren’t in school or studying for a degree. In settings such as colleges, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities across a range of technical, vocational and academic subjects to help prepare learners for work in their chosen field. In what is often a college-based setting, FE offers diverse teaching opportunities from hands-on workshops to classroom-based learning.

Dion said, “When I hung up my boots, I found myself at a career crossroad – it was like being in extra time with no clear game plan. Reaching moments like this in your career are more common than we think – and they can be the start of something incredibly rewarding. Teaching in further education allows people to bring their real-world experience into the classroom, inspire the next generation, and find renewed purpose in their work. It’s a path that offers both stability and the chance to grow. If you are looking for a purpose filled career – FE teaching could be your next big match.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One FE teacher who has gone on this journey is Sarah Davies, a former midwife who moved into FE teaching and is now part of an executive leadership team, reflects: “Working as a midwife was a huge part of my identity, so transitioning to teaching in FE wasn’t easy for me. However, when I found myself at a crossroad in my career, I realised I wanted to make a difference in a new way.

I wasn’t sure what to expect, but I quickly realised that the skills I’d built - supporting people through life-changing moments - were just as valuable in FE teaching. Empathy, communication, and staying calm under pressure has helped me connect with learners and support them as they work towards their goals.

Teaching in FE has opened doors I never imagined and sparked a real renaissance in my career. From the everyday rewards of working with students to progressing into a senior leadership role, it’s been an incredible journey. I’ve always wanted to make a difference – that’s what it’s always been about for me.

If you’re looking for a new sense of purpose in your career, now is the perfect time to make the move - support for industry professionals pivoting into FE teaching has never been stronger, and your skills are needed more than ever.”