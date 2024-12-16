Carers First raise £1000 in the Lincoln Santa Fun Run

A team of Carers First staff, volunteers and carers participated in the Lincoln Santa Fun run this Sunday, December 15, raising approximately £1000 for the charity.

Sam Marshall, Community Inclusion Coordinator for Carers First Lincolnshire, organised the charities participation in the event.

Sam said: “The sight of 2000 Santas in Castle square was incredible! The atmosphere was uplifting, and I had no idea when I signed up just how rewarding and inspiring it would be.

“Our team of Santa’s laughed, chatted and at times even sang our way around the route! I had the best time and would like to thank my fellow Carers First fundraising Santa’s for their time, effort and support. Well done everyone!”

Sam was joined by an amazing team of Santa runners, including Carers First chair Sem Neal, as well as colleagues Karen Johnson, Katie Downes and her daughter.

Volunteers Sarah Woodcock and her daughter Mia (carer and fundraising volunteers), Chloe Stevens (carer and fundraising volunteer), and Helen Searle (fundraising volunteer) also participated.

One fundraiser for Carers First said: "I am doing the Santa run/walk with my 10-year-old daughter, I feel so passionate about supporting unpaid carers.

“I see the challenges they face daily, and the positive impact Carers First staff and volunteers have on the lives and wellbeing of the carers supported by the Lincolnshire Carers Service. I hope we can raise a lot of awareness (and money) for unpaid carers and our team of volunteers."

Across the charity Carers First are working to raise their profile within the communities they support, to increase awareness of unpaid carers, and to reach more carers sooner in their caring role.

Community fundraising provides peer support and activities for carers, such as the ‘After Caring’ offer in Lincolnshire, which helps former carers while they are grieving and adjusting to the change in their life.

There is still time to donate for anyone who would like to support Carers First this festive season. Click here to donate.

Carers First can support carers with information on the support available in their local community, advice on benefits or as a working carer, access to a statutory carers assessment or events and activities locally that can give them a short break from caring.

Carers First supports carers face to face in eight regions across the country and provides online support carers anywhere. Your donations will help us support more carers – you can donate here [link].