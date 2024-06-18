Carers Week 2024 – Putting carers on the map

Thousands of unpaid carers in Yorkshire are looking after family members or friends – and many don’t even recognise themselves as carers, or know about the support they can access.

During Carers Week, Carers’ Resource, the charity supporting young and adult unpaid carers across Bradford, Harrogate, Craven and Selby, has been raising awareness of the challenges carers face.

The week ran from June 10-16 this year and the national theme was ‘putting carers on the map’.

Carers’ Resource held a number of events and activities in North and West Yorkshire during the week, campaigning for much-needed recognition and support for carers.

Carers Tea Party in Tong, Bradford

Heidi Watson, CEO of Carers’ Resource, said: “We want to put unpaid carers on the map and make sure everyone knows about the pressures they face on a daily basis.

“The most recent census figures show that there are over 45,000 people looking after relatives or friends in the Bradford district; over 13,000 in Harrogate, almost 8,000 in Selby and over 5,000 in Craven. Many of these people are providing over 50 hours of unpaid care for their loved ones every week.

“In reality, those figures are likely to be much higher, as many people do not recognise themselves as unpaid carers – they just see themselves as a husband, a wife, a parent, a friend. But if you are looking after someone who could not cope without your help, you are a carer, and we are here to support you.”

Several awareness-raising events took place across the districts. The charity also ran a number of special events for carers throughout the week, including a Carers’ Tea Party featuring the fabulous Men Care Too band, at St Hugh’s Community Centre in Baildon.

Carers Tea Party in Baildon

Other events for carers included a one-off event ‘Enhancing wellbeing through better sleep’ at the charity’s Shipley office, an afternoon tea party at Tong Wellbeing Hub, and a Carers Week special at Girlington Morrisons Coffee Morning.