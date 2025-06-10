Carers Week 2025: Meet the Yorkshire mum forced to choose between caring and a career

A North Yorkshire mum has opened up about the impossible act of juggling a career with caring for her family.

It comes as new research suggested that thousands of people across the region are cutting short their career to look after their parents.

Northallerton’s Rachel Smith, 43, quit her career in catering after her father, Michael, was diagnosed with terminal cancer eight years ago.

A sandwich carer, Rachel also looks after her two daughters who have their own health issues, with one awaiting tests for autism and the other a type one diabetic.

Rachel Smith at her home in Northallerton

Speaking ahead of Carers Week, Rachel admitted: “I feel I couldn’t take paid employment and still be a carer.

“Thankfully my dad is still with us and his condition is well-managed, but his health can fluctuate quickly – that has to be my priority and I can’t put that burden on an employer, it wouldn’t be fair.”

Her comments come as new research by a national organisation created to support unpaid adult carers like Rachel has found that millions of working-age Brits are at risk of derailing their careers due to their caring responsibilities.

Each year, 400,000 Brits retire or leave work earlier than planned to care.

Rachel Smith, 43, from North Yorkshire

And that survey, by the national organisation Carents, revealed that 70 per cent of carents have had to alter their jobs due to caring responsibilities.

Of the over 1000 asked in the survey:

Over a fifth (21 per cent) of adult carers retired early

22 per cent switched to less demanding or more flexible roles

More than a quarter (27 per cent) reduced their working hours

“Our figures show the staggering scale in which adults are having their careers derailed due to the their caring duties,” said Dr Jackie Gray, founder of Carents.

“It shouldn’t and doesn’t have to be this way, and it is vital that there is more support provided to adult carers – or carents – for them to care alongside their career, rather than in place of it.

“And work isn’t just about pay. It provides structure, social interaction and mental stimulation and many carents don’t appreciate the long-term impact quitting work will have on their wellbeing.

And further polling shows that it isn’t just carers who suffer due to altering their career.

A separate survey of 500 UK employers found that 44 per cent of bosses believed that the decision from staff to retire early had a negative effect on their organisation, while 53% said that their staff who moved told them they regretted doing so.

“Typically, these staff are middle-aged and the vast experience and skills they’ve amassed simply can’t be replaced overnight,” added Dr Gray.

“And the sad reality is that once someone in their 50s or 60s leaves work, they rarely return.

“But that is fuelling a massive brain-drain, with highly skilled and capable staff exiting the workforce years if not decades too soon.”

Carents are the biggest caring cohort in Britain.

An estimated four million adults take on the role, and with a rapidly aging population, that figure is set to soar in the coming years.

Yet for many, organisations such as Carents are a lifeline.

Launched by Dr Gray based on her insights as a GP, Public Health Doctor, and lived experience, it provides a ‘one stop shop’ with free guidance and support to help keep their parents safe and well.

For Rachel, she discovered the group via Facebook and felt it was a “vital” service.

And for the thousands of people across Yorkshire currently caring for a parent, her message is clear.

“Being a carer can often mean putting the needs of someone you love before yourself, but it is so important that you also care for yourself,” she added.