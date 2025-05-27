Caring in action: The Insurance Emporium helps transform some of York’s community spaces

Each day a new group of volunteers were deployed to each of the following locations across the week:

Monday 12th May – Rawcliffe Country Park (Clearing reeds and vegetation around the pond)

Tuesday 13th May – Victoria Park (Paint play equipment)

Wednesday 14th May – Acomb Green Memorial Garden (Weed and edge flower beds)

Thursday 15th May – Viking Road Park (Paint play equipment)

Friday 16th May -Viking Road Park (Paint play equipment)

The Insurance Emporium offers all its team members a paid day of volunteering leave. For staff living close to the business’s head office in York, it has partnered with York Cares, an independent employee-volunteering charity, which brings businesses, employees and communities together to make York a better place. While team members that live outside of the business’s hybrid working area could partner with a charity closer to them.

Francis Martin, Chief Executive Officer at The Insurance Emporium commented: “Our values - being caring, trustworthy, knowledgeable, and collaborative - are more than words; they’re the foundation of everything we do. This week of volunteering in York was a fantastic example of our team living those values, coming together to support local spaces that bring people together. I’m proud of everyone who took part and grateful to our charity partner, York Cares, for the opportunity to make a lasting impact in our community.”

