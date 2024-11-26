Caring team celebrate win at the Great British Care Awards

Horizon Care, is celebrating after being recognised as regional winner of the Housing with Care Provider Award at the distinguished Great British Care Awards 2024.

Horizon Care works across a number of locations across Yorkshire and the Humber including Rotherham, Sheffield and Doncaster. The dedicated team, support people with learning disabilities, autism, and mental health challenges to lead full and independent lives.

Jamie Rankin, Managing Director, expressed his pride in the team:

“This award is a proud moment for all of us at Horizon Care. It showcases the incredible work our team does every day to ensure people can live independently with dignity and support. We’re honoured to receive this recognition and look forward to building on this success.”